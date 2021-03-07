Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 996,521 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,623,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 996,521 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 3.15% of Two Harbors Investment worth $54,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 70,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,634,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 93,762 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 60,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 27,113 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TWO opened at $7.27 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.75.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 8,697 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $52,355.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,651 shares of company stock worth $562,099 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

