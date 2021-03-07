Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,118,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 40,542 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.75% of Moelis & Company worth $52,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 311,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,588,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $763,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,596,000 after acquiring an additional 637,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MC opened at $53.22 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $56.37. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.40.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.24%.

Several research firms have commented on MC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 43,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $2,376,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $67,367.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,182.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,877 shares of company stock worth $8,074,256 in the last ninety days. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

