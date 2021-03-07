Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,512,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,406 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.26% of Rexnord worth $59,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RXN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,482,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,534,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,536,000 after buying an additional 643,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,799,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,551,000 after buying an additional 349,197 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,297,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,069,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,926,000 after buying an additional 231,910 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

NYSE RXN opened at $47.71 on Friday. Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 17.91%.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

