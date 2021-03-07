WeOwn Price Tops $0.0311 (CHX)

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 7th. One WeOwn coin can now be bought for $0.0311 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. WeOwn has a market cap of $3.10 million and $243,030.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WeOwn has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00056495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.29 or 0.00790283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00026620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00060314 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00030301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00042445 BTC.

WeOwn Profile

CHX is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. The official message board for WeOwn is medium.com/ownmarket . The official website for WeOwn is weown.com . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

WeOwn Coin Trading

