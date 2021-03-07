Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,339 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 1.75% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $25,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

WABC opened at $63.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average is $57.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.70. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $66.40.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 37.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.