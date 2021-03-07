Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $9,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $4,617,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $1,794,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $96.19 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $99.39. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.12.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.88 million. On average, analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WAL. Wedbush increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

