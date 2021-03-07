Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will post sales of $3.95 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.97 billion. Western Digital reported sales of $4.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year sales of $15.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.77 billion to $16.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.00 billion to $21.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Western Digital.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDC opened at $68.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -80.08 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $72.98.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Digital (WDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.