Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 34,890 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.51% of Westlake Chemical worth $53,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 24.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 26,287 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the third quarter worth about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $89.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $91.83.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $87,461.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,461.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $2,908,725.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 73.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.06.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

