WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in WestRock by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of WestRock by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 58.1% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRK stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.31.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

WRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

