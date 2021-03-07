WeTrust (TRST) Price Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 7th. One WeTrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. WeTrust has a market cap of $609,976.70 and approximately $2.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WeTrust has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00056282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.56 or 0.00792397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00026637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00060151 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00030122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00042178 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WeTrust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

