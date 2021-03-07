WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $408.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to announce sales of $408.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $404.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $413.51 million. WEX reported sales of $431.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WEX.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.53.

In related news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $16,051,883.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,115.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $1,995,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,165,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,297 shares of company stock worth $30,394,513 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in WEX by 2.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in WEX by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in WEX by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in WEX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock opened at $213.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.12 and a 200 day moving average of $177.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $234.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEX (WEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.