Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James set a $64.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,889,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,316. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $57.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,649,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,708,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,312,000 after buying an additional 173,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,636,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

