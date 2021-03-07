WhiteCoin Price Tops $2.16 on Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 161.6% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $2.16 or 0.00004242 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and $4.59 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00019957 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00012393 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006257 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008298 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 912,272,650 coins and its circulating supply is 712,272,669 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

