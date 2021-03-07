Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Short Interest Down 19.8% in February

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 470,300 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the January 28th total of 586,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 318,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE WSR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.64. 236,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,049. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.42. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.62%.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

