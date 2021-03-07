Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WLL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of WLL traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.33. The company had a trading volume of 752,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,445. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.05. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $38.82.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. Equities research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $255,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $5,078,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, NYL Investors LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $5,077,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

