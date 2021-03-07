William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Novanta in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.14.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Novanta in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Novanta stock opened at $126.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Novanta has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $146.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.44 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Novanta news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $811,616.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Novanta by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 56,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 90,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

