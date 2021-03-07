William Blair Comments on Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Maravai LifeSciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $35.59 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $40.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $720,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $2,946,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $673,000.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

