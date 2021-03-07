Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,086 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.22% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $60,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $228.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $232.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

WLTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.31.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

