WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Short Interest Up 27.9% in February

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the January 28th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIMI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the third quarter valued at about $507,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the third quarter valued at about $433,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

WIMI opened at $7.46 on Friday. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in two segments, Augmented Reality, and AR Entertainment. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films.

