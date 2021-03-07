Wing Hits Market Capitalization of $32.92 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 7th. In the last week, Wing has traded up 56.9% against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a total market capitalization of $32.92 million and approximately $8.09 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing token can currently be purchased for approximately $32.42 or 0.00063972 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.38 or 0.00468408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00067867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00076321 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00080823 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00053069 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $233.37 or 0.00460498 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s total supply is 2,515,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,015,328 tokens. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars.

