Wing (WING) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.57 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Wing token can now be bought for approximately $30.99 or 0.00061352 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wing has traded 41.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a market capitalization of $31.52 million and $7.57 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $238.00 or 0.00471191 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00069249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00077328 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00082160 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00051910 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $234.28 or 0.00463824 BTC.

Wing’s total supply is 2,517,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,017,155 tokens. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

