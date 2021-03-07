WINk (WIN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.71 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. WINk has a total market capitalization of $66.86 million and $6.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00013272 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.