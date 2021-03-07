WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the January 28th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,233,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,415,000 after purchasing an additional 267,130 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,047,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,441,000 after purchasing an additional 528,789 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,785,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,371,000 after acquiring an additional 34,358 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 27.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,132,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 243,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,058,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,446,000 after acquiring an additional 69,289 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.92. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $55.19.

