Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.07). Wix.com reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6,800%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $308.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.66 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wix.com by 202.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wix.com by 188.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Wix.com in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Wix.com during the third quarter worth about $777,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 5,076.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

