Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Position Reduced by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,740 shares during the quarter. Wix.com makes up 0.9% of Global Endowment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Global Endowment Management LP owned 0.10% of Wix.com worth $13,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 9,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 1,666.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,828,000 after purchasing an additional 210,706 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 21,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5,076.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX opened at $308.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of -119.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WIX. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.35.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

