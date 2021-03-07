WOM Protocol One Day Volume Tops $1.09 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 7th. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000379 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $19.78 million and $1.09 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

