Woodcoin (LOG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $95,530.00

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 7th. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $720,295.95 and approximately $95,530.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0896 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,966.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,640.00 or 0.03282212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.97 or 0.00370184 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.37 or 0.01013417 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $203.29 or 0.00406853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.23 or 0.00366706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.05 or 0.00252278 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00022471 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

