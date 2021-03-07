Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Short Interest Up 27.5% in February

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the January 28th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 88.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WOLWF remained flat at $$30.60 during trading on Friday. 30 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,330. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13. Woolworths Group has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $31.98.

Get Woolworths Group alerts:

About Woolworths Group

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,052 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.