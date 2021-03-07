Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Short Interest Up 27.5% in February

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the January 28th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 88.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WOLWF remained flat at $$30.60 during trading on Friday. 30 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,330. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13. Woolworths Group has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $31.98.
About Woolworths Group
Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.