Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.
WOLWF stock remained flat at $$30.60 during midday trading on Friday. 30 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,330. Woolworths Group has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.13.
Woolworths Group Company Profile
