Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

WOLWF stock remained flat at $$30.60 during midday trading on Friday. 30 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,330. Woolworths Group has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.13.

Woolworths Group Company Profile

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,052 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

