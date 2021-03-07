Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLWHY traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.21. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039. Woolworths has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Woolworths Company Profile

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Logistics; Woolworths Financial Services; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury segments.

