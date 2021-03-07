Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Six analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Workday reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $4.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.30.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total transaction of $1,627,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total transaction of $50,007,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,592 shares of company stock valued at $74,186,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $681,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $6.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.02. 2,699,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,369. The stock has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.75 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.72 and its 200-day moving average is $228.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $282.77.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

