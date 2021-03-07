Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 153.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,502 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,095 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.09% of Workiva worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 578.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

In other Workiva news, major shareholder Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total transaction of $2,291,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,127 shares in the company, valued at $24,579,202.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $237,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,724.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $4,749,430. 14.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on Workiva in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

Workiva stock opened at $97.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -73.98 and a beta of 1.28. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $114.68.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.