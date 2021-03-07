World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Short Interest Update

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 708,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the January 28th total of 866,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days. Approximately 12.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $143.93 on Friday. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $43.16 and a 52-week high of $170.98. The stock has a market cap of $979.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.55.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.56. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that World Acceptance will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other World Acceptance news, insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 2,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $417,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,424,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,160 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,361. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in World Acceptance by 524.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the third quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in World Acceptance by 32.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.
World Acceptance Company Profile
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
