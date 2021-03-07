World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Short Interest Update

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 708,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the January 28th total of 866,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days. Approximately 12.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $143.93 on Friday. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $43.16 and a 52-week high of $170.98. The stock has a market cap of $979.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.55.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.56. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that World Acceptance will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other World Acceptance news, insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 2,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $417,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,424,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,160 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,361. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in World Acceptance by 524.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the third quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in World Acceptance by 32.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

