Wownero (WOW) Price Tops $0.0808 on Top Exchanges

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for $0.0808 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $7,590.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.66 or 0.00462076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00067320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00055038 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.94 or 0.00771133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00027125 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

