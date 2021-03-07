WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 888.18 ($11.60).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPP shares. UBS Group set a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

WPP stock traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 888.20 ($11.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,691,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,661. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81. The company has a market capitalization of £10.88 billion and a PE ratio of -4.73. WPP plc has a 12 month low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 911 ($11.90). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 822 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 728.01.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

