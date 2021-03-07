WPP TOKEN Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (WPP)

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. In the last week, WPP TOKEN has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. One WPP TOKEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. WPP TOKEN has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $1,353.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WPP TOKEN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00056614 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.37 or 0.00785360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00026537 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00060201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00030210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00042372 BTC.

WPP TOKEN Coin Profile

WPP TOKEN is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,392,904,509 coins. WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . WPP TOKEN’s official website is wppenergy.io . The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WPP is a renewable energy company, having multiple projects with governments around the globe. WPP seek to develop a blockchain-based project with two distinct platforms: Global Green Energy Platform and WPP Exchange Platform. Global Green Energy Platform will be acting as a sales facilitator providing green energy solutions, services and goods from the green energy suppliers around the world. WPP Exchange Platform will play as the necessary gateway to the Global Green Energy Platform since all the following must trade in WPP Tokens (Peer-to-Peer, Business-to-Business and Business-to-Customer renewable energy marketplace of suppliers electricity and electricity generating hardware). WPP Token is based on the ERC20, that will be used as a medium of exchange on all the above platforms. “

Buying and Selling WPP TOKEN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WPP TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WPP TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WPP TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WPP TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.