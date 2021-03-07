Wrapmanager Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,754 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.7% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 33.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273,020 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 49.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,666,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,267 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,846 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 13.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,327,630 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,223,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,806,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $231.60 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $246.13. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

