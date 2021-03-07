Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Up 14.3% This Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $50,113.17 or 1.00389708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $6.27 billion and $364.92 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00037480 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00011418 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00076517 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000953 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00009898 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 125,169 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

