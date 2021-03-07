Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading Up 15.6% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for $230.70 or 0.00461681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.61 billion and $502.30 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $232.50 or 0.00465276 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00067604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00076539 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00081150 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00051912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.94 or 0.00456165 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,983,894 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

