Wrapped NXM Market Capitalization Hits $82.99 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $82.99 million and approximately $10.63 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM token can now be bought for approximately $49.49 or 0.00097851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.33 or 0.00465319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00068564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00076600 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00081300 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00051349 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.23 or 0.00463149 BTC.

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 tokens. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

