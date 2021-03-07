Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Price Tops $50.65 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Wrapped NXM token can currently be purchased for about $50.65 or 0.00099978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $84.94 million and approximately $16.09 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $238.16 or 0.00470086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00068489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00077034 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00081198 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00054200 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $234.59 or 0.00463045 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 tokens. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

