Wrapped Origin Axie (WOA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $114,404.00

Wrapped Origin Axie (CURRENCY:WOA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One Wrapped Origin Axie token can now be bought for about $3,275.66 or 0.06455248 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Origin Axie has a market cap of $743,575.11 and approximately $114,404.00 worth of Wrapped Origin Axie was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Origin Axie has traded up 76.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $239.15 or 0.00471286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00068523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00076945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00081179 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00054723 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $236.49 or 0.00466040 BTC.

Wrapped Origin Axie’s total supply is 227 tokens. Wrapped Origin Axie’s official website is axieinfinity.com

