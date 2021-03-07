WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,682 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,381 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 1.45% of WSFS Financial worth $32,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 161.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

WSFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $55.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $695,054.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,854.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

