Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $783.56 Million

Equities analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report sales of $783.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $856.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $727.03 million. Wynn Resorts reported sales of $953.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year sales of $4.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $6.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wynn Resorts.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WYNN. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $826,191.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $530,385.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,573 shares of company stock valued at $848,627. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

WYNN opened at $133.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.94. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $139.48. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.