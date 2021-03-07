X-CASH (XCASH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $62,956.00

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 60% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $17.00 million and approximately $62,956.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded up 147% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About X-CASH

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,333,328,538 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

