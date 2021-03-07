X-CASH (XCASH) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $122,639.00

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 72.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $20.99 million and $122,639.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded up 180.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005261 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded up 60.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,336,935,596 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

