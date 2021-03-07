Xaya (CHI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,280.00

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. During the last seven days, Xaya has traded 10% higher against the dollar. Xaya has a market capitalization of $3.96 million and $1,280.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xaya coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0864 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Profile

Xaya (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,955,968 coins and its circulating supply is 45,813,841 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA.

Xaya Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

