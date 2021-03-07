Xaya (CHI) Price Tops $0.0860 on Exchanges

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Xaya has a market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $1,231.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Xaya has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Xaya coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0860 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

Xaya is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,957,822 coins and its circulating supply is 45,815,695 coins. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Xaya Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

