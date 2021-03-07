Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Xcel Energy worth $61,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 83,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on XEL. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.36.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $61.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $76.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.84.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.15%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

