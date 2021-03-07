XIO (XIO) Reaches One Day Volume of $103,650.00

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One XIO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XIO has a total market cap of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000078 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XIO Token Profile

XIO is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 tokens. The official website for XIO is xio.network . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx

Buying and Selling XIO

